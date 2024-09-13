Zagreb Grand Prix: 6 Azerbaijani judokas are starting to fight

Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb will start today.
On the first day of the tournament, 6 of Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami, İdman.biz reports.
4 representatives will participate in the men's competition, and 2 in the women's.
Judo: Zagreb Grand Prix
Men
60 kg
Turan Bayramov – Hubert Piezinski (Poland) – Gabin Superville (France) pair winner
Ahmed Yusifov – Marton Andrassy (Hungary)
66 kg
Ruslan Pashayev – Dani Klacar (Croatia) – Markus Auer (Austria) is the winner of the pair
Nazir Talibov – Isaiah Ramirez (USA)
Women
52 kg
Aydan Valiyeva – Erza Muminovic (Kosovo)
63 kg
Aytac Kardaskhanli – Sky Knoester (South Africa)
Azerbaijan was represented by 10 judokas in the tournament.
