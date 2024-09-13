Zagreb Grand Prix: 6 Azerbaijani judokas are starting to fight

Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb will start today.

On the first day of the tournament, 6 of Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami, İdman.biz reports.

4 representatives will participate in the men's competition, and 2 in the women's.

Judo: Zagreb Grand Prix

Men

60 kg

Turan Bayramov – Hubert Piezinski (Poland) – Gabin Superville (France) pair winner

Ahmed Yusifov – Marton Andrassy (Hungary)

66 kg

Ruslan Pashayev – Dani Klacar (Croatia) – Markus Auer (Austria) is the winner of the pair

Nazir Talibov – Isaiah Ramirez (USA)

Women

52 kg

Aydan Valiyeva – Erza Muminovic (Kosovo)

63 kg

Aytac Kardaskhanli – Sky Knoester (South Africa)

Azerbaijan was represented by 10 judokas in the tournament.

