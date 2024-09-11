12 September 2024
EN

Judo Federation President meets with national team members - PHOTO

Judo
News
11 September 2024 18:11
61
Judo Federation President meets with national team members - PHOTO

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), held a meeting with athletes, coaches, and medical support staff from the national cadet and junior teams.

During the meeting, the president of the federation congratulated the team members on their high achievements in the World Championship Cadets and the European Junior Championship, Idman.biz reports.
At the meeting, Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that the perseverance and dedication shown by young athletes in team competitions is commendable. The head of the federation noted that these victories were possible thanks to the attention and care shown by Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to the development of judo.

Opening of judo halls even in the most remote regions of Azerbaijan and improving the infrastructure of existing judo facilities were also reported at the meeting. It was noted that these steps will contribute to the development of judo in the country.

The ACF president wished the athletes success in the World Junior Championship and other competitions and said that necessary resources and support will be provided for them to fully realize their potential.
The national cadet team won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals at the World Championship. Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in the overall team score, only behind Japan, and in the boys ranking, it took the 1st place, ahead of all countries, including Japan.

Azerbaijan national junior team won 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals in individual competitions of the European Championship. Thus, Azerbaijan took the 1st place in the overall team score. Our country was also ranked 1st in the ranking of boys and 2nd in the ranking of girls. Azerbaijan's youth judo team won a gold medal for the first time in the history of the mixed team competition of the European Championship.

Idman.biz

Related news

European Judo Union: "Azerbaijan are sending a strong team to Zagreb"
11 September 12:32
Judo

European Judo Union: "Azerbaijan are sending a strong team to Zagreb"

Azerbaijani athlete will be the rating favorite in his category
EJU: Turan Bayramov is the leading male athlete of the entire event
10 September 23:20
Judo

EJU: Turan Bayramov is the leading male athlete of the entire event

The European Judo Union (EJU) has prepared an article about athletes who are most likely to succeed at the Grand Prix in Zagreb
Imamverdi Mammadov: "This is a historic victory" - VIDEO
10 September 08:29
Judo

Imamverdi Mammadov: "This is a historic victory" - VIDEO

"Until now, there was no such result in the mixed team of Azerbaijan"

Azhdar Baghirov: "That's why we approached the final match very emotionally" - VIDEO
10 September 08:19
Judo

Azhdar Baghirov: "That's why we approached the final match very emotionally" - VIDEO

"We participated very well in the European Championship"
Azerbaijani champions' back to home - VIDEO
10 September 06:41
Judo

Azerbaijani champions' back to home - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team, who took first place in the team score at the European Junior Judo Championship in Tallinn (Estonia), returned to the homeland
Rustam Orujov: "My heart was going to stop"
9 September 12:28
Judo

Rustam Orujov: "My heart was going to stop"

"This was the first European Championship I worked as a sports commissioner"

Most read

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game
9 September 16:22
Football

Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game

Today, Azerbaijan’s national U19 team held another friendly match