Judo Federation President meets with national team members - PHOTO

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), held a meeting with athletes, coaches, and medical support staff from the national cadet and junior teams.

During the meeting, the president of the federation congratulated the team members on their high achievements in the World Championship Cadets and the European Junior Championship, Idman.biz reports.

At the meeting, Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that the perseverance and dedication shown by young athletes in team competitions is commendable. The head of the federation noted that these victories were possible thanks to the attention and care shown by Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to the development of judo.

Opening of judo halls even in the most remote regions of Azerbaijan and improving the infrastructure of existing judo facilities were also reported at the meeting. It was noted that these steps will contribute to the development of judo in the country.

The ACF president wished the athletes success in the World Junior Championship and other competitions and said that necessary resources and support will be provided for them to fully realize their potential.

The national cadet team won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals at the World Championship. Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in the overall team score, only behind Japan, and in the boys ranking, it took the 1st place, ahead of all countries, including Japan.

Azerbaijan national junior team won 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals in individual competitions of the European Championship. Thus, Azerbaijan took the 1st place in the overall team score. Our country was also ranked 1st in the ranking of boys and 2nd in the ranking of girls. Azerbaijan's youth judo team won a gold medal for the first time in the history of the mixed team competition of the European Championship.

