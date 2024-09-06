Rustam Alimli: "My goal is to train an Olympic champion" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle has been released.

This time, the guest of the program was Rustam Alimli, the head coach of the national junior judo team.

Idman.biz's guest spoke about the performance of the national judo team of Azerbaijan, which won a successful result in the world junior championship held in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The coach said that the fact that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) became Olympic champions is a great motivation for Azerbaijani young judokas.

The expert also talked about future goals.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz