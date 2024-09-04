Azerbaijan to feature 16 athletes at European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of young athletes, will participate in the European Judo Championship to be held in Estonia.

Idman.biz reports that they will be represented in 11 weight classes in the competition to be held in Tallinn.

9 of them are boys and 7 are girls.

The team that will participate in the European Championship

Boys' Wrestling

60 kg

Nizami Imanov

73 kg

Aydın Rzayev

Vusal Galandarzade

81 kg

Suleyman Shukurov

90 kg

Tuncay Shamil

Aslan Kotsoev

100 kg

Azad Baghirov

+100 kg

Kanan Nasibov

Ramazan Ahmadov

Girls’ Wrestling

48 kg

Konul Aliyeva

Farida Mirzayeva

52 kg

Khadija Gadashova

57 kg

Fidan Alizade

Fidan Gasimova

70 kg

Parvana Abdullayeva

+78 kg

Nigar Suleymanova

The competition will be held from September 5 to 8.

