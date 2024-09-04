4 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan to feature 16 athletes at European Championship

Judo
News
4 September 2024 15:32
16
The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of young athletes, will participate in the European Judo Championship to be held in Estonia.

Idman.biz reports that they will be represented in 11 weight classes in the competition to be held in Tallinn.

9 of them are boys and 7 are girls.

The team that will participate in the European Championship

Boys' Wrestling
60 kg
Nizami Imanov

73 kg
Aydın Rzayev
Vusal Galandarzade
81 kg
Suleyman Shukurov
90 kg
Tuncay Shamil
Aslan Kotsoev
100 kg
Azad Baghirov
+100 kg
Kanan Nasibov
Ramazan Ahmadov

Girls’ Wrestling
48 kg
Konul Aliyeva
Farida Mirzayeva

52 kg
Khadija Gadashova

57 kg
Fidan Alizade
Fidan Gasimova

70 kg
Parvana Abdullayeva

+78 kg
Nigar Suleymanova

The competition will be held from September 5 to 8.

