Azerbaijan to feature 16 athletes at European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of young athletes, will participate in the European Judo Championship to be held in Estonia.
Idman.biz reports that they will be represented in 11 weight classes in the competition to be held in Tallinn.
9 of them are boys and 7 are girls.
The team that will participate in the European Championship
Boys' Wrestling
60 kg
Nizami Imanov
73 kg
Aydın Rzayev
Vusal Galandarzade
81 kg
Suleyman Shukurov
90 kg
Tuncay Shamil
Aslan Kotsoev
100 kg
Azad Baghirov
+100 kg
Kanan Nasibov
Ramazan Ahmadov
Girls’ Wrestling
48 kg
Konul Aliyeva
Farida Mirzayeva
52 kg
Khadija Gadashova
57 kg
Fidan Alizade
Fidan Gasimova
70 kg
Parvana Abdullayeva
+78 kg
Nigar Suleymanova
The competition will be held from September 5 to 8.
