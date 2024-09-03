Judo master class in Guba - PHOTO

A judo master class was held in Guba under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As Idman.biz reports, within the framework of the master class, the members of the judo national team and the adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, world prize winner Natig Baghirov demonstrated various judo tricks to children and teenagers.

Experienced athletes gave information about the philosophy and basic techniques of judo and taught the participants the intricacies of this sport. Children and young people were invited to the tatami and tried to apply the indicated tricks.

During the event, quizzes were organized for the participants, questions about judo were asked, and various prizes were presented to those who answered correctly.

