MOST SUCCESSFUL RESULT in history of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's national judo team achieved one of the most successful results in the history of the Junior World Championship.

As Idman.biz reports, the Azerbaijan national team achieved this by winning 4 medals at the world championship held in Peru.

Among the 7 athletes who participated in the World Cup, Nihad Mamishov (-55 kg) and Jasur Ibadli (-73 kg) won gold medals, while Mahammadali Husiyev (-50 kg) and Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg) clinched bronze medals. With that, Azerbaijan took the 2nd place among 48 countries in the overall team score, behind only Japan, and in the boys' ranking, it took the 1st place, ahead of all countries, including Japan.

Nihad Mamishov, one of our champions, became the World Champion for the second time. Another special point about our 17-year-old athlete, who won all five matches during the championship with ippon, is that he won all his victories in the ne-vaza position. Mamishov's high performance in the Peruvian capital did not escape the attention of the International Judo Federation. The post on IJF's official social network page with the title ne-vaza-baijan was met with interest.

In particular, our other champion, Jasur Ibadli, fought with great perseverance and determination and went down in history as the first world champion among juniors in the 73 kg weight class of Azerbaijan.

As for our other medalists, Mahammadali Husiyev won a bronze medal at the world championship at the age of 15.

In June of this year, he took the third place on the podium at the European Championship organized in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

The bronze medal of Mehdi Abbasov, who has won high places in several European cup tournaments, is also a first. Thus, he was the first Azerbaijani teenager to win the prize of the world championship in the weight class of 81 kg.

