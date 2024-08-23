Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

An international judo tournament will be held in Baku.

The organization of the competition has been announced by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The IV Development Cup will take place on October 26-27. The tournament will be hosted by Sarhadchi Sports Complex.

Representatives of 23 countries will compete in Azerbaijan. Judo players from Turkiye, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Slovenia, Israel, Croatia, Slovakia, Finland, Canada, Spain and the Czech Republic will take to the tatami.

Idman.biz