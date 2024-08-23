23 August 2024
EN

Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

Judo
News
23 August 2024 18:59
2
Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

An international judo tournament will be held in Baku.

The organization of the competition has been announced by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The IV Development Cup will take place on October 26-27. The tournament will be hosted by Sarhadchi Sports Complex.

Representatives of 23 countries will compete in Azerbaijan. Judo players from Turkiye, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Slovenia, Israel, Croatia, Slovakia, Finland, Canada, Spain and the Czech Republic will take to the tatami.

Idman.biz

Related news

Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place
22 August 15:19
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is the absolute leader of the world ranking
About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes
22 August 14:50
Judo

About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes

"Doing what I love makes me happy."
Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9
20 August 16:20
Judo

Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed
Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders
20 August 15:31
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders

The judokas who won the most gold medals in the remaining part of the season have been revealed
Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team
20 August 13:08
Judo

Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team

The number of participants in the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been determined
Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal
20 August 12:04
Judo

Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal

Azerbaijani specialist was invited to the seminar to participate in the training camp to be held on August 29-31

Most read

Serious loss in Qarabag
21 August 09:58
Azerbaijan football

Serious loss in Qarabag

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs
Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League
Qarabag lost, Azerbaijan maintained its position - UEFA rating
21 August 09:29
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag lost, Azerbaijan maintained its position - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries
Qarabag lost in the first match - VIDEO
21 August 00:58
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag lost in the first match - VIDEO

Qarabag played its next match in the Champions League