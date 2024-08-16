The Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was opened in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was held.

The event was organized in the administrative building of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu, Director of the International Judo Federation Academy Envic Galea, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, ACF judges, Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov, Turkish judo coaches, judges and Olympic champions participated.

Rasullu said that the Academy was given the status of a Regional Center by the IJF: "Already 130 of our coaches have graduated from the academy and received certificates. Our other coaches will take the exam tomorrow and finish the course. Educational activity is the main issue in our adopted strategy of the Federation for 2024-2028. As a federation, we will expand our cooperation in this direction by working together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, the International Judo Federation and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

The director of the IJF Academy considered the opening of the Regional Center a special event: "Two years ago, we started the activity of the Academy. As a result, he became two Olympic champions. Azerbaijani joint cooperation is very gratifying. International Judo Federation President Marius Viser is pleased to grant ACF the status of Regional Center. We also do this activity with the Federations of Turkiye and Georgia. We started our activity initially with Georgia. The Academy of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is also very good. This is an indicator of the attention and care that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shows to sports. We are proud to be here. Rustam Orujova, a former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, was granted expert status by the International Judo Federation.

After the official speeches, a poster featuring the name of the institution was opened and displayed with the participation of Azerbaijan's Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev.

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation presented a memorial gift to the International Judo Federation on behalf of the ACF.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov drew attention to the importance of our judokas winning a gold medal at the Olympics after a long time: "It is also a pleasure for us to cooperate with the International Judo Federation. This Academy is very important for the development of both coaches and athletes. Our athletes and coaches have been wishing for this for a long time. We are very lucky to be a part of this process."

Later, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu, Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev presented certificates to the coaches who successfully completed the academy operating at the Judo Center.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz