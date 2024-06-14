14 June 2024
Hidayat Heydarov maintains the title of the most rated judoka

14 June 2024 12:50
4
The leader of the Azerbaijani national team, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), is the absolute leader of the world ranking of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Idman.biz reports that Heydarov maintains the title of the highest rated athlete among judokas performing in all weight classes.

The world champion has 8798 points. The gold medal in Abu Dhabi allowed the Azerbaijani athlete to overtake Belgian Matthias Casse (81 kg), who has been leading the table for a long time.

Currently, Matias is in second place (7932), and another Azerbaijani judoka, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), is in third place. The world champion has 7022 points.

It should be noted that both judokas are currently at the training camp of the Azerbaijani national team in Poreč (Croatia).

