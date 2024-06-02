European Cup: Suleyman and Tuncay became champions, 1 gold, 1 bronze chance - UPDATED

3 members of Azerbaijan's national team of young judokas reached the finals of the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani representatives achieved this success in the tournament held in Graz, Austria.

In the 81 kg weight category, Suleyman Shukurov was released from the first round. He eliminated Hristo Valkov (Bulgaria), Mahomed Khakimov (Ukraine), Maximiliano Sumomura (Brazil) and Mihaylo Simi (Serbia). Azerbaijani representative defeated Georgian Luka Javakhishvili in the final and became the champion.

Mammadrza Hajizade, competing in the same weight, defeated Joseph Lehniger (Germany) and Issa Naschcho (Austria) and lost to Javakhishvili in the 1/4 finals. He lost to Simin for the 3rd place.

Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) will compete in the final. Azerbaijani representative Seydi Gunes (Turkiye), Ronald Proell (Austria) and Alexandru Sibisan (Romania) won. In the semi-finals, Tuncay, who was stronger than Floris Den Hartog from the Netherlands, competed with Christi Miranda in a decisive battle. After winning, Azerbaijani judoka took the 1st place in the European Cup.

Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) can win a gold medal in the European Cup. He will face Canadian John Bessong in the final. So far, Nasibov has defeated Turkish Talha Polat, American Alex Semenenko and Japanese Shuntaro Tezuka.

Ramazan Ahmadov, competing in the same weight, kept his bronze chance. He will face Shuntaro Tezuka.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team, which participated in the European Cup with 13 athletes, could not win a medal on the first day.

