Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hidayat came to my room, showed the gold medal and said..."

"Last year I became the European Champion. This year I won the World Championship."

As per Idman.biz, this was said by the Azerbaijani national judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).

He shared his impressions on being the winner of the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to Kotsoiev, he is very happy to sing our National Anthem: "I always try to raise our flag high in competitions. I have always dreamed of becoming a World Champion. So far, I have won the bronze medal twice. My personal trainer Elkhan Mammadov always motivated me and encouraged me that you will become a World Champion. After signing this success, Hidayat Heydarov came to my room, showed me the gold medal and said that you see, Zelym, this is real and it can be done. First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva's congratulations to Hidayat shocked him. This was a great motivation for me."

It should be noted that before Kotsoiev, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won a gold medal at the World Championship. The Azerbaijani national team has achieved the best result in the history of two different world championships.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz