Azerbaijani record breaker judoka is back - PHOTO

Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who was crowned as the World Champion in Abu Dhabi, has returned to his homeland.

Idman.biz reports that the athlete was greeted with great joy by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation team, representatives of the sports community and his family members at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

With this success, he set a record in the history of Azerbaijani judo. Before that, Kotsoiev rose to the podium at the world championships held in Tashkent in 2022 and in Doha in 2023 as the bronze medalist.

It should be noted that alongside Kotsoiev, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) also won a gold medal at the World Championship. The Azerbaijani national team has achieved the best result in the history of the world championships in 2 different tournaments.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

