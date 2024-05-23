ABSOLUTE RECORD from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's national judo team achieved the best result in its history at the world championships.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Azerbaijan’s representatives surpassed the result of Rio-2013. They won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in Brazil.

At that time, Elkhan Mammadov (100 kg) experienced the joy of winning the championship. Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) won bronze.

As 11 years ago, the Azerbaijan national team won 2 medals in Abu Dhabi. One of them was won by Hidayat Heydarov, the champion in the 73 kg category. The value of the other medal will be determined after today's final. Zelym Kotsoiev will win at least the silver prize in the 100 kg category. This is a better result than 11 years ago.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani judokas won 2 gold medals in the history of the world championships.

