Azerbaijani judokas trained in Spain

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of young judokas, participated in the international training camp organized by the European Judo Union in Malaga, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that 12 athletes of the national team participated in the preparatory process that took place on May 20-22.

The judokas trained under the leadership of the team's coach Elkhan Rajabli.

It should be noted that the training camp aims to prepare for the European and world championships to be held in September-October.

