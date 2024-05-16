Eljan Hajiyev's dream is to write history

"For me, the World Championship is at the same level as the Olympics."

Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He announced his thoughts before the World Championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to Hajiyev, he wants to fight to the end and become the world champion and make history: "I am doing a little recovery exercises since I came from the Grand Slam competition held in Astana. Everything will be fine until the day I step onto the tatami. I feel very good. This year has been a very successful year for me. I have not finished almost any competition without a medal. I hope it will be the same in the World Cup."

He said that he believes in himself in this championship as in every competition: "I believe that I will write history. My main goal is to win a gold medal. Of course, there will be strong opponents in the World Championship. Strong judokas from all countries will compete. Everyone will go to this championship to win a medal. Because it is a very important competition and that's why even normal opponents can be strong. For this reason, the world will not be easy. Of course, there is no easy task. To win, you have to believe in yourself and fight to achieve your desire. Without these factors, your desire may seem impossible to you. But if you believe in yourself and have a desire, you will see that this is not an impossible thing."

It should be noted that the individual competitions will be held on May 19-23 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz