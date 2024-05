The European Judo Kata Tournament was held in Poland.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team also participated in the competition.

Ismayil Rzayev (tori) and Ibrahim Aslanov (uke) competed in Nage-no-Kata among adults. They finished the race with 353.5 points.

Azerbaijan's judokas earned bronze medal. For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani judo, they won a medal in kata.

It should be noted that the tournament took place in Radom.

