The squad of our team for the Grand Slam has been announced

On May 10, the Grand Slam judo tournament will start in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by a large team in the 3-day competition.

The coaching staff will give a chance to 17 judokas in the Grand Slam. In men's wrestling, Ahmad Yusifov, Nazir Talibov (both 60 kg), Kamran Suleymanov, Ruslan Pashayev (both 66 kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Maharram Imamverdiyev (both 81 kg), Eljan Hajiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Ushangi Kokauri and Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov (both +100 kg) will perform.

Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Aydan Valiyeva (both 52 kg), Acelya Toprak and Fidan Alizada (both 57 kg) will compete in the women's competition.

It should be noted that this is the last tournament before the World Championship to be held in the UAE from May 19 to 23.

