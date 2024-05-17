17 May 2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup

17 May 2024 17:59
On May 18-19, the European Judo Cup among young people will be held in Malaga, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that 351 athletes from 21 countries will participate in the tournament.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition by 14 judokas in 7 weight categories among boys.

The judokas will be led by Elkhan Mammadov, the head coach of the youth team, and Elkhan Rajabli, the coach of the youth team.

The Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the international training camp to be organized in Malaga on May 20-22.

60 kg
Ali Hajiyev
Murad Muradli

66 kg
Mehdi Jafarov
Islam Rahimov
Muhammad Musayev

73 kg
Aydin Rzayev
Abil Yusubov

81 kg
Suleyman Shukurov
Ali Hajizade

90 kg
Davud Namazli
Tuncay Shamil

100 kg
Ajdar Bagirov

+100 kg
Kenan Nasibov
Ilkin Bakhshaliyev

