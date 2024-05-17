Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup

On May 18-19, the European Judo Cup among young people will be held in Malaga, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that 351 athletes from 21 countries will participate in the tournament.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition by 14 judokas in 7 weight categories among boys.

The judokas will be led by Elkhan Mammadov, the head coach of the youth team, and Elkhan Rajabli, the coach of the youth team.

The Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the international training camp to be organized in Malaga on May 20-22.

60 kg

Ali Hajiyev

Murad Muradli



66 kg

Mehdi Jafarov

Islam Rahimov

Muhammad Musayev



73 kg

Aydin Rzayev

Abil Yusubov



81 kg

Suleyman Shukurov

Ali Hajizade



90 kg

Davud Namazli

Tuncay Shamil

100 kg

Ajdar Bagirov



+100 kg

Kenan Nasibov

Ilkin Bakhshaliyev



