17 May 2024
EN

The Sports ambassador will support Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship - VIDEO

Judo
News
17 May 2024 16:20
"Looking at the final state of the team, we expect a medal from each of our judokas. They can do it."

This was said by Orkhan Safarov, a former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

The European champion spoke about his expectations from Azerbaijan at the World Championship. He said that he believes that the judokas will win 3 gold medals: "It is not discussed that everyone in the team is capable of winning medals. As for the championship, I expect it from Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg). There is very strong competition at 60 and 66 kg. The Japanese will be represented by 2 judokas in these weights. We all know that the competition there will be very strong."

Safarov also said that he will support our judokas in the UAE: "I always said that one day I will be able to leave the sport and watch the world championship comfortably. I will watch the competition and be represented there as a sports ambassador. I will support our team. Professional coaches work in the team. They each give their recommendations before the race. What we can do is to support them from the stands."

It should be noted that the world championship will be held from May 19 to 24 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

