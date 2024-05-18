18 May 2024
EN

Turan Bayramov: "I will do my best not to be without a medal"

Judo
News
18 May 2024 18:02
"We have prepared for the competition at a high level."

Azerbaijan national judoka Turan Bayramov (60 kg) said this in his statement to Idman.biz.

He announced his thoughts before the world championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to Bayramov, the World Cup will not be easy: "Everyone will show all their struggle. But no matter what happens, I will fight well and show the best result."

Bayramov said that his main goal is to become a world champion: "I believe in myself and trust myself. I will try to become a champion. Even if it doesn't work out, I will do my best not to be without a medal. To win is to exercise on time, eat properly and pay attention to sleep. I approach all these processes correctly. Therefore, I believe that everything will be fine."

It should be noted that the individual competitions will be held on May 19-23 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

