19 May 2024
Turan Bayramov stopped the fight in the 1/4 finals

Judo
News
19 May 2024 15:40
The world judo championship will start today.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, the winners of three weights will be determined.

Men will fight for prizes in 60 kg and women in 48 kg. 2 male and 1 female judokas of the Azerbaijan national team will take to the tatami.

Men
60 kg
Balabey Aghayev, who was released from the first round, met Michel Augusto (Brazil). Azerbaijani defeated athlete said goodbye to the championship early.

Turan Bayramov met Ariunbold Enkhtaivan (Mongolia). Having won the first match, Turan eliminated David Terao (USA) and advanced to the 1/8 finals. Bayramov, who defeated Tornike Tsjakadoea from the Netherlands, competed with Giorgi Sardalashvili from Georgia in the 1/4 finals. The meeting ended with the victory of the opponent.

Women
48 kg
Leyla Aliyeva started the fight against Kristina Dudina (AIN). Azerbaijani winning judoka failed the next match. She lost to Catarina Costa (Portugal).

It should be noted that Azerbaijan participated in the World Cup with 9 male and 2 female judokas in 8 weight classes.

