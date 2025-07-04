Heydarov remains at the top in World Judo rankings

The world judo rankings across various weight categories have been updated.

According to Idman.biz, the only Azerbaijani judoka currently holding the top position in the rankings is Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), who has retained his No. 1 spot.

At the same time, Japanese judokas who won gold at the recent World Championships in Budapest, Ryuju Nagayama (60 kg), Takeshi Takeoka (66 kg), and Sanshiro Murao (90 kg), are leading in their respective weight divisions.

Two other athletes who rose to the top of the rankings are Timur Arbuzov (81 kg) and Matvey Kanikovskiy (100 kg), both of whom compete under the International Judo Federation flag and claimed gold in Budapest.

In the +100 kg super heavyweight category, world champion Inal Tasoev, who competes under neutral status, has also taken the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

Thus, Heydarov is the only current world No. 1 who did not win a medal at the recent World Championships yet has managed to retain his position at the top, all other leaders are newly crowned world champions.

Idman.biz