4 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas win 94 medals in first half of the year

Judo
News
4 July 2025 14:28
11
Azerbaijani judokas win 94 medals in first half of the year

In the first half of the year, Azerbaijani judokas have won 94 medals on the international stage.

According to Idman.biz, based on statistical data from the Judobase portal, which tracks results from cadet, junior, senior, and veteran competitions, Azerbaijani athletes have earned 32 gold, 31 silver, and 31 bronze medals over the past six months.

The results of the Azerbaijani national team at the Cadet European Championship held last week in Skopje played a significant role in the medal count increase. At the tournament in North Macedonia’s capital, Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizada (55 kg), and Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) became European champions, while Narmin Aghamirzazade (48 kg) won silver, and Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg) and Leyla Alakbarova (48 kg) earned bronze medals.

A portion of the success also came from performances at the IJF World Judo Tour’s Grand Slam events. Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani judokas have collected 17 medals at these tournaments — 4 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze. Champions included Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) in Paris, Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) in Baku, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) in Dushanbe, and Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) in Astana, who made a successful return from injury.

In addition, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals from the European Championships and 3 bronze medals from the World Championships have been included in the current ranking.

At present, Azerbaijan ranks 11th in the world medal standings. Germany and Ukraine, each with 34 golds, are just ahead, having earned two more gold medals than Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani team is ahead of countries like Uzbekistan, Spain, Canada, Hungary, Kazakhstan, the USA, and others.

France leads the medal standings with 112 gold, 84 silver, and 143 bronze medals. Georgia follows in second place with 74 gold, 72 silver, and 89 bronze, while athletes competing under the flag of the International Judo Federation complete the top three with 63 gold, 43 silver, and 76 bronze medals.

The second half of the year will also feature a busy international calendar, including seven IJF World Judo Tour events and various age-category European and World Championships.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Judo Federation to host Dan grade seminar and exam
3 July 18:17
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation to host Dan grade seminar and exam

The seminar and exam held at the AJF administrative building
Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup
3 July 10:45
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup

The European Judo Cup for juniors will take place on July 5–6 in the Czech Republic
Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku
2 July 18:09
Judo

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku

The second round will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Judo belt examination to be held in Baku
2 July 17:58
Judo

Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

The exam will take place at the AJF administrative building
Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty
2 July 17:23
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty

The Asian Cup for juniors in judo will be held in Kazakhstan
International judo calendar enters second half of the year
2 July 16:19
Judo

International judo calendar enters second half of the year

Three Grand Slam and four Grand Prix tournaments until the end of the year

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match