18 May 2024
EN

Hidayat Heydarov: "This year is my year, I will also become the World Champion"

Judo
News
18 May 2024 14:50
Hidayat Heydarov: "This year is my year, I will also become the World Champion"

"I only think about victory in the World Championship."

Hidayat Heydarov, a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz (73 kg).

He shared his thoughts before the world championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Heydarov said that since the European Championship has just ended, the preparations and exercises for the World Cup have not stopped: "I feel fully prepared for this competition. Since 2017, I have wrestled for the third place in all world championships."

According to the European champion, 2024 is his year: "That's why the championship will be mine. This is my main goal. The opponent has no weakness. All are strong. I will look at the meeting with each of them as a final. The championship has its own difficulties and we will overcome it. Intelligence, strength and patience are needed for victory."

It should be noted that 9 male and 2 female athletes of the Azerbaijani national team will be represented at the world championship to be held in the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on May 19-24.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Bayramov: "I will do my best not to be without a medal"
18:02
Judo

Turan Bayramov: "I will do my best not to be without a medal"

"We have prepared for the competition at a high level"

The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship have been announced
17:30
Judo

The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship have been announced

The first competitors of Azerbaijani judokas were announced at the ceremony
Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup
17 May 17:59
Judo

Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup

351 athletes from 21 countries will participate in the tournament
The Sports ambassador will support Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship - VIDEO
17 May 16:20
Judo

The Sports ambassador will support Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship - VIDEO

"I always said that one day I will be able to leave the sport and watch the world championship comfortably"
Orkhan Safarov: "I was afraid to be forgotten" - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 May 12:30
Judo

Orkhan Safarov: "I was afraid to be forgotten" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He also commented on his view of this sport and his future plans after finishing his career
"Tckaev is one of the few Europeans who..."
16 May 12:12
Judo

"Tckaev is one of the few Europeans who..."

"He joined Cassie on the podium in Paris and Tokyo"

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN
16 May 14:44
Football

Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic