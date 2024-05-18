Hidayat Heydarov: "This year is my year, I will also become the World Champion"

"I only think about victory in the World Championship."

Hidayat Heydarov, a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz (73 kg).

He shared his thoughts before the world championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Heydarov said that since the European Championship has just ended, the preparations and exercises for the World Cup have not stopped: "I feel fully prepared for this competition. Since 2017, I have wrestled for the third place in all world championships."

According to the European champion, 2024 is his year: "That's why the championship will be mine. This is my main goal. The opponent has no weakness. All are strong. I will look at the meeting with each of them as a final. The championship has its own difficulties and we will overcome it. Intelligence, strength and patience are needed for victory."

It should be noted that 9 male and 2 female athletes of the Azerbaijani national team will be represented at the world championship to be held in the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on May 19-24.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz