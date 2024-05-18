The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship have been announced

The drawing ceremony of the World Judo Championship among adults was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that the first competitors of Azerbaijani judokas were announced at the ceremony.

In the World Cup, Azerbaijan will compete with 9 men and 2 women in 8 weight classes.

Individual competitions of the championship will be held on May 19-23.

Women

48 kg

Leyla Aliyeva - Kristina Dudina (AIN)

57 kg

Acelya Toprak - Bayit Kussakbayeva (Kazakhstan)

Men

60 kg

Balabey Agayev - Muhammadsoleh Guvatov (Tajikistan) / Michel Augusto (Brazil) with the winner

Turan Bayramov - Ariunbold Enkhtaivan (Mongolia)

66 kg

With the winner of the match Yashar Najafov - Vilcar Lipard (Estonia) / Baul An (South Korea)

Kamran Suleymanov - Mohamed Abdelmawgoud (Egypt)

73 kg

With the winner of the match Hidayat Heydarov - Akil Gyakova (Kosovo) / Faye Ncye (Gambia)

81 kg

Zelim Tchkayev - Antonio Esposito (Italy)

90 kg

Elcan Hajiyev - Eduard Trippel (Germany)

Vugar Talibov - John Cayne (USA)

100 kg

With the winner of the match Zelim Kotsoyev - Piotr Kukzera (Poland) / Yonghon Won (South Korea)

