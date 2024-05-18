18 May 2024
EN

The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship have been announced

Judo
News
18 May 2024 17:30
The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship have been announced

The drawing ceremony of the World Judo Championship among adults was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that the first competitors of Azerbaijani judokas were announced at the ceremony.

In the World Cup, Azerbaijan will compete with 9 men and 2 women in 8 weight classes.

Individual competitions of the championship will be held on May 19-23.

Women
48 kg
Leyla Aliyeva - Kristina Dudina (AIN)

57 kg
Acelya Toprak - Bayit Kussakbayeva (Kazakhstan)

Men
60 kg
Balabey Agayev - Muhammadsoleh Guvatov (Tajikistan) / Michel Augusto (Brazil) with the winner

Turan Bayramov - Ariunbold Enkhtaivan (Mongolia)

66 kg
With the winner of the match Yashar Najafov - Vilcar Lipard (Estonia) / Baul An (South Korea)
Kamran Suleymanov - Mohamed Abdelmawgoud (Egypt)

73 kg
With the winner of the match Hidayat Heydarov - Akil Gyakova (Kosovo) / Faye Ncye (Gambia)

81 kg
Zelim Tchkayev - Antonio Esposito (Italy)

90 kg
Elcan Hajiyev - Eduard Trippel (Germany)
Vugar Talibov - John Cayne (USA)

100 kg
With the winner of the match Zelim Kotsoyev - Piotr Kukzera (Poland) / Yonghon Won (South Korea)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Bayramov: "I will do my best not to be without a medal"
18:02
Judo

Turan Bayramov: "I will do my best not to be without a medal"

"We have prepared for the competition at a high level"

Hidayat Heydarov: "This year is my year, I will also become the World Champion"
14:50
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "This year is my year, I will also become the World Champion"

"This is my main goal"
Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup
17 May 17:59
Judo

Azerbaijan’s 14 judokas to participate in European Cup

351 athletes from 21 countries will participate in the tournament
The Sports ambassador will support Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship - VIDEO
17 May 16:20
Judo

The Sports ambassador will support Azerbaijani judokas in the World Championship - VIDEO

"I always said that one day I will be able to leave the sport and watch the world championship comfortably"
Orkhan Safarov: "I was afraid to be forgotten" - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 May 12:30
Judo

Orkhan Safarov: "I was afraid to be forgotten" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He also commented on his view of this sport and his future plans after finishing his career
"Tckaev is one of the few Europeans who..."
16 May 12:12
Judo

"Tckaev is one of the few Europeans who..."

"He joined Cassie on the podium in Paris and Tokyo"

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN
16 May 14:44
Football

Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic