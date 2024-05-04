4 May 2024
Goygol accepts the European Cup

4 May 2024 11:51
Goygol accepts the European Cup

Today, the European Judo Cup among cadets has started in Goygol.

Idman.biz reports that 323 athletes from 14 countries are competing in the competition.

In the European Cup, France, Serbia, Georgia, Slovenia, Greece, Italy, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, as well as neutral status judokas will take to the tatami. Azerbaijan national team is represented in the competition by 140 athletes - 95 boys and 45 girls.

Last year, Azerbaijani team took the 1st place in the team score. Azerbaijani judokas won 7 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals. Turkiye was second with 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. Georgia took the third place - 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

It should be noted that Goygol is hosting the European Cup for the second time.

Idman.biz

