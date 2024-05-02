2 May 2024
First opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in Dushanbe

2 May 2024 15:15
The draw for the Grand Slam was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Idman.biz reports that the women's national team of Azerbaijan will also participate in the competition that will start tomorrow.

The Azerbaijani team will participate in the tournament with 5 judokas. Their first opponents in Dushanbe have been revealed.

48 kg. Leyla Aliyeva - Asmita Dey (India)
52 kg. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva - Marina Castello (Spain) / Amber Ryheul (Belgium) pair winner
52 kg. Aydan Valiyeva – Lea Metrot (France)
57 kg. Acelya Toprak – Maysa Pardayeva (Turkmenistan)
57 kg. Fidan Alizade - Qi Cai (China)

