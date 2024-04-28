Congratulatory message from Rashad Nabiyev

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Nabiyev, congratulated our judo team, which won a successful result in the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that he shared about it on his Facebook page.

The head of the federation said that Azerbaijan achieved the best result in the history of the European Championships according to the sports standard: "Eljan Hajiyev became the European champion at the European Championship held in Croatia. He went down in history as the first Azerbaijani to have this title in his weight class. According to the medal standards, Azerbaijan showed the best result so far in the European Championship. I congratulate our team on the brilliant victories won in this tournament and wish them continued success!".

It should be noted that our national team won 2 gold and 1 silver medals in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Idman.biz