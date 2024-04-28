28 April 2024
EN

European Cup: 3 medals from our judokas

Judo
News
28 April 2024 11:14
The European Cup among junior judokas has started in Telavi, Georgia.

According to Idman.biz, on the first day of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team won 1 gold and 2 bronze medals.

One of our judokas, Mahammad Rustamli (50 kg), defeated all his opponents and won his place on the top of the podium. Ilkin Garayev (55 kg) and Ali Humbatov (66 kg) won bronze prizes. Other members of the team - Teymur Gulmammadov (50 kg) and Fakhri Sahibzade (66 kg) finished the competition in 5th place.

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by 9 judokas in 4 weight classes among boys.

