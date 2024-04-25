Murad Fatiyev: "I feel that I will return from the European Championship with a gold medal"

"I have prepared hard for the European Championship."

Idman.biz was told this by Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), judoka of the Azerbaijan national team.

He spoke ambitiously before the European Championship, which started today in Zagreb: "I feel that this time I will return with a gold medal. Of course, my opponents are strong. But I consider myself stronger than them. I will do my best not to be without a medal. My main goal is to show all my strength here and win. I will do anything for it. My main goal in the future is to perform well in the European and world championships and go to the Olympic Games."

It should be noted that Fatiyev will go to the tatami tomorrow at the European Championship, which will end on April 27. He will face Jamal Petgrave (Great Britain) in his first meeting.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz