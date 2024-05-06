The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 39 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz presents the participants of EURO-2024. This week we will review the teams of Group A. We start the series with Germany, the host of the championship.

Eternal favorite

The German national team is one of the two most titled teams of the European championships. Bundesteam, which has three championships like Spain, is the absolute record holder in the number of awards. In addition to 3 golds, the team also won 3 silvers and has reached the semi-finals 3 times. The fact that the Germans are among the best in 9 of the 13 continental championships in which they participated gives them reason to consider them eternal favorites. However, the last championship in Europe took place in 1996. It was not possible to repeat the success achieved with Berti Vogts, who also worked in our national team.

Hungry

Eternal favorite will participate in this competition without playing in the qualifying stage. The team, which has a direct qualification as the host, will try to achieve success between the home walls. They missed the championship in Germany. This is not in vain. No title has been won since the 2014 World Championship. The semi-final in EURO-2016 is the biggest success of the last 10 years. Lineker, 57, once famously said: "Football is a simple game - 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." The Bundesteam faced a tragic result in both WC-2018 and WC-2022 and remained in the group. In EURO-2020, the Germans did not pass the 1/8 final barrier.

"Aspirin" needed at home

There are not a few people who think that Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach of the German national team, who aims to get out of the failure lane in front of his home fans, is not enough for great success. But veterans with rich experience on the field will help the young specialist. It is important to note the leadership qualities of Manuel Neuer. The goalkeeper returning from injuries is expected to be "number 1" again. Moreover, a new generation has grown up in the team of Bayer, which has made a sound all over the world with its invincibility. Florian Wirts and other members of the aspirin want to win their first title with the national team.

The group in which Germany is included is also considered "according to the teeth" of the Bundestag. Although Switzerland is considered a difficult opponent, the hosts are ambitious to reach the 1/8 finals with the 1st place.

Germany's group matches:

June 14. Germany - Scotland

June 19. Germany - Hungary

June 23. Switzerland - Germany

It should be noted that group A meetings will be held in Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz