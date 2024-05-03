7th place in Dushanbe

Grand Slam has started in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Idman.biz reports that the representatives of the women's national team of Azerbaijan, which participated in the competition with 5 judokas, also got on the mat.

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva showed the best result among our athletes. He was 7th in Dushanbe.

48 kg

Leyla Aliyeva won over Asmita Dey (India), but lost to Catarina Costa (Portugal) in the second round.



52 kg

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva defeated Amber Ryheul (Belgium) and lost to Glafira Borisova, who played in neutral status, in the quarter-finals. Our judoka, who lost to Sofia Asvesta (Cyprus) in the consolation match, was satisfied with the 7th place.

Aydan Valiyeva lost to Lea Metro (France) in the first round.



57 kg

Acelya Toprak could not defeat Maysa Pardayeva (Turkmenistan) at the start. Fidan Alizade lost to Qi Chai (China).



Idman.biz