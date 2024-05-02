3 May 2024
EN

Eljan Hajiyev: "I would go to the Olympics by surpassing Mollaei" - VIDEO

Judo
News
2 May 2024 17:38
Eljan Hajiyev: "I would go to the Olympics by surpassing Mollaei" - VIDEO

"I won a medal in 81 kg. I had point."

This was said by Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde.
The European Champion said that he regretted changing his weight class: "Even though there was a strong judoka like Saed Mollaei at 81 kg, I was confident in myself. I believed that I would go to the Olympic Games by surpassing him. The problem for me was my weight. Due to the development due to my age, I noticed that my weight increased to 92-93 kg. After that, it was very difficult to get down to 81 kg. The last race I felt bad. My coaches and I decided that I should go up to 90 kg. I did it out of necessity. I regret. I feel very comfortable at my current weight."

Hajiyev also announced his expectations for the World Championship: "If I became the European champion, then I can also become the world champion. Nothing is out of reach. The Asian countries will be the same competitors. I believe in myself a lot. Not only me, there are many children in our team who will break this spell. Hopefully, we will have a lot of medals at the World Championship."
It should be noted that the world championship will be held on May 19-24 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

First opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in Dushanbe
2 May 15:15
Judo

First opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in Dushanbe

The draw for the Grand Slam was held in the capital of Tajikistan
Eljan Hajiyev: "You will see my best form at the Olympics" - PHOTO - VIDEO
2 May 13:26
Judo

Eljan Hajiyev: "You will see my best form at the Olympics" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The guest of the program this time was Eljan Hajiyev, the winner of the last European Judo Championship
European Cup: 147 judokas to represent Azerbaijan
30 April 14:18
Judo

European Cup: 147 judokas to represent Azerbaijan

The list of countries that will participate in the Judo European Cup among juniors has been announced in Goygol

Historic success, third "2", absolute record - ANALYSIS
29 April 12:20
Judo

Historic success, third "2", absolute record - ANALYSIS

Master of the European Tatami
Congratulatory message from Rashad Nabiyev
28 April 17:15
Judo

Congratulatory message from Rashad Nabiyev

"He went down in history as the first Azerbaijani to have this title in his weight class"
Eljan Hajiyev: "I have always dreamed of the European Championship"
28 April 12:09
Judo

Eljan Hajiyev: "I have always dreamed of the European Championship"

"I don't know how to explain my victory, but I can't stop laughing"

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper
30 April 10:10
Football

Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper

the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024
Giants meet in Munich
30 April 11:30
Football

Giants meet in Munich

The Champions League semi-finals will start today