Eljan Hajiyev: "I would go to the Olympics by surpassing Mollaei" - VIDEO

"I won a medal in 81 kg. I had point."

This was said by Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde.

The European Champion said that he regretted changing his weight class: "Even though there was a strong judoka like Saed Mollaei at 81 kg, I was confident in myself. I believed that I would go to the Olympic Games by surpassing him. The problem for me was my weight. Due to the development due to my age, I noticed that my weight increased to 92-93 kg. After that, it was very difficult to get down to 81 kg. The last race I felt bad. My coaches and I decided that I should go up to 90 kg. I did it out of necessity. I regret. I feel very comfortable at my current weight."

Hajiyev also announced his expectations for the World Championship: "If I became the European champion, then I can also become the world champion. Nothing is out of reach. The Asian countries will be the same competitors. I believe in myself a lot. Not only me, there are many children in our team who will break this spell. Hopefully, we will have a lot of medals at the World Championship."

It should be noted that the world championship will be held on May 19-24 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz