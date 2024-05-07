7 May 2024
EN

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Football
News
7 May 2024 15:12
Another scandal happened in the camp of Manchester United, which continues to spoil its fans with failures.

Idman.biz reports that Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag.

The midfielder called the Dutch specialist a "bald egg head" when communicating with his teammates. One of the players took a photo of the letter and delivered it to the head coach.

Ten Hag plans to speak with Antony privately and take disciplinary action against him. It is expected that he will not be included in the squad for the last matches of the season.

It should be noted that the Manchester club lost to Crystal Palace yesterday with a score of 0:4.

