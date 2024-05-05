5 May 2024
EN

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

Judo
News
5 May 2024 18:13
The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan national team won 14 medals in the international tournament.

Our team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 9 bronze medals. On the second day of the competition, Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) took the highest place on the podium. Jasur Ibadli (81 kg) and Huseyn Eyvazli (90 kg) finished the European Cup with a bronze medal. In the end, the Azerbaijan national team won the international tournament. France (2-4-4) took the 2nd, and Türkiye (1-3-0) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that 323 judokas from 14 countries competed in the European Cup.

Idman.biz

