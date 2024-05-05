Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan national team won 14 medals in the international tournament.

Our team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 9 bronze medals. On the second day of the competition, Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) took the highest place on the podium. Jasur Ibadli (81 kg) and Huseyn Eyvazli (90 kg) finished the European Cup with a bronze medal. In the end, the Azerbaijan national team won the international tournament. France (2-4-4) took the 2nd, and Türkiye (1-3-0) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that 323 judokas from 14 countries competed in the European Cup.

