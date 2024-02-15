Elnur Mammadov: "Title owner judokas have come to Baku"

"Azerbaijan has rich judo traditions. The Grand Slam Tournament in Baku has been held for more than ten years.

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadov, head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, said this during the draw of the competition.

He emphasized how important the Grand Slam is in terms of selection for the Olympic Games: "Participants have to fight for rating points to get a license to Paris. Many titled athletes have come to Baku. I hope that Azerbaijani judokas will also please their fans with their performances. I wish everyone success."

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has always had world-renowned judokas. He said that the young generation will continue these glorious traditions.

It should be noted that the Grand Slam will be held on February 16-18 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

