29 November 2023
EN

Gymnasts from Mingechevir at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
28 November 2023 17:37
Gymnasts from Mingechevir at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation continues the project of development of rhythmic gymnastics in the regions.

Idman.biz reports that this involves not only the visits of specialists from Baku to the regions and the organization of masterclasses, but also the invitation of promising athletes from different regions of the country to gather in the capital.

Young athletes representing the "Kur" Sports and Education Center and the “Qadiroglu” Sport Club from Mingechevir have started training at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Aygul Babashova, the coach of the rhythmic gymnastics section at the "Kur" base, said that the section has been operating since 2014: "Last year, we already visited the National Gymnastics Arena. This is our second visit. During the week, the athletes will train in Baku, gain experience and skills. There are 10 gymnasts here, the youngest is 6 years old. The girls will perform difficult elements, work on tools, and I think that in such a wonderful atmosphere, training will be at a high level. I believe that our gymnasts will show themselves in domestic and international competitions."

Fidan Ahmadova, coach of “Qadiroglu” Sport Club, said that this is the second visit of his students to the arena: "This time, 5 young gymnasts were brought to the meeting. Our club has been operating since 2020, we accept girls from the age of 4.

The coaches also thanked the federation for creating all conditions for the training camp at the National Gymnastics Arena.
It should be noted that gymnasts from Ganja, Masalli and Lankaran trained in Baku last week.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

