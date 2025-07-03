3 July 2025
Baku to host European Gymnastics summer training camp

Gymnastics
News
3 July 2025 11:02
20
A summer training camp in trampoline and tumbling will be held in Baku under the organization of European Gymnastics (EG).

The head of the EG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee, Babette van Wetering, spoke about the upcoming event, Idman.biz reports.

She also announced the dates for the training camp in Baku: “In 2025, we will continue to host numerous seminars. The summer training camp will take place in Baku from July 27 to August 2.”

During the camp, teams from various countries will have the opportunity to train and prepare for the second half of the competitive season.

Athletes will be preparing for two major events ahead: the World Games in Chengdu, China, and the World Championships in Pamplona, Spain.

Idman.biz

