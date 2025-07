There are 50 days left until the start of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

The tournament will be held from August 20 to 24 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by one individual gymnast and a group team in the competition.

A total of 76 countries have registered for the World Championships, with 320 gymnasts, including 36 group teams, set to compete in Rio.

Idman.biz