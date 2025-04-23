FIG: “Varfolomeev proved in Baku that she’s still a strong contender”

“Darja Varfolomeev showed at the World Cup in Baku that she’s still a strong competitor.”

This is how the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) reacted on its official portal to the Olympic champion winning two gold medals at the event held in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The German gymnast didn’t make it to the podium in the all-around, hoop, and ball events, but claimed gold in the clubs and ribbon apparatus finals:

“One name, however, stands out - Darja Varfolomeev (GER). The Olympic champion is poised to grab several medals in Tashkent (UZB). But there are plenty of talented competitors, both new and established, who will be pushing for a place on the medal podiums.

Varfolomeev’s closest challenger is likely to be local star, Olympian Takhmina Ikromova (UZB). She unveiled a new set of both playful and dramatic routines at the World Cup in Sofia earlier this month, with great results - bronze in All-Around, bronze with Ball and a silver for the Clubs. The ring pirouette queen will fancy her chances on the home carpet.”

Idman.biz