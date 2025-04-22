Azerbaijani gymnasts make triumphant comeback from European Championship – PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s acrobatic gymnasts, who made history at the European Championship in Luxembourg, have returned home after a successful performance on the continental stage.

The athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, journalists, and their family members, Idman.biz reports.

The national team concluded the championship with an impressive tally of 8 medals. In the men’s pair category, Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov secured three silver medals (all-around, balance, and dynamic routines). The men’s group — Seymur Jafarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli — claimed silver in dynamic and bronze in balance routines. Meanwhile, the women’s groups consisting of Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashiri and Diana Mammadova, Safiya Babayeva, Firuza Gasimzada each took home bronze medals for their performances.

Notably, this marks the first time in Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics history that both a men’s and a women’s group have reached the podium at a European Championship.

Idman.biz