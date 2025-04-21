Italian gymnast on her first medal in Baku: “I didn’t expect to win”

“I didn’t expect to win a medal at the World Cup. But sharing the podium in Baku alongside world-class gymnasts was truly an honor.”

These are the words of Italian rhythmic gymnast Tara Dragas, who won a bronze medal in the ribbon routine at last weekend’s World Cup event in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on her first-ever medal at an international tournament, Dragas shared her emotional journey:

“After the first day of qualifications, I felt devastated. I had lost confidence in myself. But I told myself I needed to be prepared for anything. Things started to change after the clubs routine and the ribbon training in the all-around. I managed to reach the ribbon final. In the decisive round, my confidence grew, and I performed much better. I proved I deserved to be on the podium.”

She added: “This was my first medal—and in a way, my first real victory—at a World Cup. I truly hope it won’t be my last.”

Idman.biz