21 April 2025
EN

Italian gymnast on her first medal in Baku: “I didn’t expect to win”

Gymnastics
News
21 April 2025 16:29
13
Italian gymnast on her first medal in Baku: “I didn’t expect to win”

“I didn’t expect to win a medal at the World Cup. But sharing the podium in Baku alongside world-class gymnasts was truly an honor.”

These are the words of Italian rhythmic gymnast Tara Dragas, who won a bronze medal in the ribbon routine at last weekend’s World Cup event in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on her first-ever medal at an international tournament, Dragas shared her emotional journey:

“After the first day of qualifications, I felt devastated. I had lost confidence in myself. But I told myself I needed to be prepared for anything. Things started to change after the clubs routine and the ribbon training in the all-around. I managed to reach the ribbon final. In the decisive round, my confidence grew, and I performed much better. I proved I deserved to be on the podium.”

She added: “This was my first medal—and in a way, my first real victory—at a World Cup. I truly hope it won’t be my last.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete at World Cup in Egypt
17:12
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete at World Cup in Egypt

Azerbaijan will be represented by two artistic gymnasts at the upcoming World Cup in Cairo, Egypt
Azerbaijani European Champion receives special award in Luxembourg - PHOTO
16:57
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani European Champion receives special award in Luxembourg - PHOTO

For the first time in Azerbaijan’s acrobatic gymnastics history, both male and female groups have reached the podium at a European Championship
Taisiia Onofriichuk leads with most medals at World Cup in Baku
12:49
Gymnastics

Taisiia Onofriichuk leads with most medals at World Cup in Baku

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk has won the most medals at the World Cup held in Baku
European Acrobatics Championship - another silver and bronze - PHOTO
20 April 18:00
Gymnastics

European Acrobatics Championship - another silver and bronze - PHOTO

Azerbaijani acrobats continue their successful performances at the European Championships in Luxembourg
American gymnast in the fight of Europeans at the World Cup in Baku
19 April 11:51
Gymnastics

American gymnast in the fight of Europeans at the World Cup in Baku

American secured a place in the final by taking eighth place in the qualification round for hoop exercises

Olympic champions claim victory in Baku
19 April 11:00
Gymnastics

Olympic champions claim victory in Baku

Chinese Olympic champions have taken a serious step towards victory in Baku

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches