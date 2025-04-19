19 April 2025
EN

American gymnast in the fight of Europeans at the World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
19 April 2025 11:51
15
American gymnast in the fight of Europeans at the World Cup in Baku

Rin Keys became the only non-European gymnast to reach the final of the World Cup in Baku after performing in the first two events.

According to Idman.biz, American secured a place in the final by taking eighth place in the qualification round for hoop exercises.

The top eight in the hoop performance also included Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria), Taisia ​​Onofriychuk (Ukraine), Sofia Raffaeli (Italy), Alina Garnasco, Anastasia Salos (both neutral athletes), Gokche Emir (Turkiye) and Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus).

In the ball final, Daria Varfolomeev (Germany), Mayan Sumkin (Israel), as well as the above-mentioned Nikolova, Raffaeli, Salos, Garnasco, Tugolukova and Onofriychuk will perform.

Idman.biz

Related news

Olympic champions claim victory in Baku
11:00
Gymnastics

Olympic champions claim victory in Baku

Chinese Olympic champions have taken a serious step towards victory in Baku
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

Darja Varfolomeev: “I’m happy to be back in Baku”
18 April 17:01
Gymnastics

Darja Varfolomeev: “I’m happy to be back in Baku”

Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev remains one of the brightest stars in the world of rhythmic gymnastics
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
European Champion: “We still have two medal chances—we’ll do our best to make them gold”
18 April 12:00
Gymnastics

European Champion: “We still have two medal chances—we’ll do our best to make them gold”

Seyidli expressed her happiness at successfully defending their title
Acrobats shine at European Championship – Medal tally - PHOTO
18 April 10:33
Gymnastics

Acrobats shine at European Championship – Medal tally - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani acrobatics team has opened its medal account at the European Championship in Luxembourg

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham
17 April 10:27
Football

Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals conclude tonight with four decisive second-leg fixtures
WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE
16 April 17:13
Judo

Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

The Olympic medalist has been appointed as the Performance Director at the Saudi Arabian National Olympic Committee