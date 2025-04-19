American gymnast in the fight of Europeans at the World Cup in Baku

Rin Keys became the only non-European gymnast to reach the final of the World Cup in Baku after performing in the first two events.

According to Idman.biz, American secured a place in the final by taking eighth place in the qualification round for hoop exercises.

The top eight in the hoop performance also included Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria), Taisia ​​Onofriychuk (Ukraine), Sofia Raffaeli (Italy), Alina Garnasco, Anastasia Salos (both neutral athletes), Gokche Emir (Turkiye) and Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus).

In the ball final, Daria Varfolomeev (Germany), Mayan Sumkin (Israel), as well as the above-mentioned Nikolova, Raffaeli, Salos, Garnasco, Tugolukova and Onofriychuk will perform.

Idman.biz