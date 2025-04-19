Olympic champions claim victory in Baku

Chinese Olympic champions have taken a serious step towards victory in Baku.

China's group exercise team has risen to the lead in the all-around at the World Cup after performing in the first event, Idman.biz reports.

Performing with five ribbons made the Chinese team first in the qualification and qualified for the final in this event.

Bulgaria, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Israel, Italy, Turkiye and Finland also reached the final in the five ribbon exercises.

Now the groups will perform with the second type of program - with three balls and two hoops.

Today the winners of the all-around competition will also be determined.

