FIG: “Dazzling displays are anticipated at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku”

“Dazzling displays are anticipated at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (AZE) on 18-20 April as Olympic champions Darja Varfolomeev (GER) and the Chinese group make their 2025 World Cup debuts.”

This statement comes from the official website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which previewed the balance of power ahead of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, set to take place in Baku from April 18 to 20, Idman.biz reports.

FIG highlights an exciting weekend of competition ahead, with the spotlight on the all-around contest between Paris 2024 Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev, bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli (Italy), and Olympians Taissia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) and Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria).

"There will be plenty to enjoy at this weekend’s World Cup, with a highlight likely to be a thrilling All-Around contest between Paris 2024 Olympic champion Varfolomeev, Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Raffaeli (ITA) and Olympians Taissia Onofriichuk (UKR) and Stiliana Nikolova (BUL).

While all the gymnasts are familiarising themselves with the new Code of Points, it is Onofriichuk who has settled in the fastest, sweeping up handfuls of gold medals in several events leading up to the first World Cup of the year in Sofia (BUL) two weeks ago. With new routines on Ball and Clubs, she won the All-Around World Cup title in Sofia, along with a further two gold medals, and will be a strong contender in Baku.

Nikolova has had a quieter start to the year, but with four brand new routines, she improved during the course of the Sofia World Cup. Taking the All-Around silver medal behind Onofriichuk, she increased her confidence in apparatus finals, winning two gold medals on Hoop and Ball, proving the effervescent star is on the rise.

Meanwhile, former world champion Raffaeli has a point to prove. She struggled at the World Cup in Sofia and finished 11th All-Around, making just one final, Hoop, where she secured the bronze medal. Will she be able to overcome the issues she experienced in Bulgaria and challenge for a medal?

Also in medal contention is Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Alina Harnasko (AIN). The 23-year-old finished fourth All-Around at the World Cup in Sofia and took the silver medal with Ball. With her sophisticated elegance, she is always on the brink of glory and should feature prominently in apparatus finals.

Watch out too for a young gymnast from the USA. 16-year-old Rin Keys (USA) was sixth All-Around in Sofia and qualified to three apparatus finals, taking the bronze medal with Ribbon. She clearly has great potential and no doubt has the home Olympic Games in Los Angeles spurring her on.

Two young gymnasts from Israel, both competing in their first ever World Cup competitions, may also make an impact. Alona Tal Franco is the 2023 Junior World Champion on Hoop and Meital Maayan Sumkin, at only 15 years of age and competing as a senior for the first time, is the 2024 junior European champion with Ball. Can they follow in the footsteps of their compatriot, Tokyo 2020 champion Linoy Ashram, in Baku?

With no less than six 2024 Olympic groups present in Baku, the competition promises to be both exhilarating and intense. Spearheading the Olympians are the 2024 champions, the People’s Republic of China, whose victory in Paris was a first for their nation in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

This time, all three medallists from Paris are present, albeit with major personnel changes. China is fielding just two members of their golden team, 20-year-olds Ding Xinyi and Wang Lanjing. It will be interesting to see if they present a routine to traditional Chinese music as they did in the previous cycle.

Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallists Israel and bronze medallists Italy are both sending completely new groups to Baku.

Whilst they didn’t appear at the Olympic Games, the group from Japan is one to watch. They won three medals at the World Cup in Sofia two weeks ago, including All-Around silver.

Olympians Bulgaria will also be on the medal hunt. They won the 5 Ribbons title in Sofia, but were left off the All-Around podium due to errors with their 3 Balls + 2 Hoops routine, a situation they will want to rectify in Baku.

Rounding out the field are 2024 Olympians Germany and Ukraine, all of which adds up to the prospect of a thoroughly entertaining contest.”

Idman.biz