16 April 2025
Stars set to shine at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

9
As Baku gears up to host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 18, excitement is building for a dazzling showcase of talent at Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena.

Athletes from 39 countries will gather in Azerbaijan’s capital, bringing together both elite names in the sport and rising stars who have already made a mark internationally.
Some of the most anticipated gymnasts who will grace the floor in Baku:

Daria Varfolomeev (Germany)

The reigning Olympic champion and six-time world champion is one of the top stars to watch. Daria, who was named Germany’s Best Athlete of 2024, has a rich medal history, including four golds and one bronze at last year’s Baku World Cup. At the 2023 European Championships in Baku, she clinched the ribbon event and dominated the 2023 World Championships in Valencia, adding five more golds and a team silver to her name.

Sofia Raffaeli (Italy)

A fan-favorite since her five gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in Sofia, Raffaeli continues to shine on the international stage. In 2023, she secured three silvers and a bronze at Worlds, while also winning gold in clubs and ball at the European Championships in Baku. At the Paris Olympics, she took home bronze, and in last year’s World Cup in Baku, she earned a full medal set, including gold in clubs.

Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria)

Since Boryana Kaleyn’s retirement, Nikolova has led the Bulgarian team with poise. She made her debut at the 2022 Worlds in Sofia, earning one bronze and three silvers. In 2023, she continued her success with four European titles, including gold at the 1st European Cup in Baku, making the Azerbaijani capital a lucky venue for the Bulgarian gymnast.

Taisiya Onofriyçuk (Ukraine)

First capturing attention at the Youth World Championships with a silver in clubs, Onofriyçuk has quickly risen through the ranks. She now competes at the senior level, having taken bronze at the European Championships and three medals at last year’s Baku World Cup. Her 2025 season is off to a flying start with three golds at the Sofia World Cup and podium finishes in Thiais and Marbella.

Marina Malpica (Mexico)

One of the leading gymnasts in the Americas, Malpica brings experience and flair. Since 2017, she’s won eight medals at the Pan American Championships, as well as six medals, including five golds, at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

