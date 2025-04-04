European Cup in Baku: Numbers and stars

The figures for the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup, to be held in Baku from May 1-4, have been revealed.

The Organizing Committee has received applications from 20 countries, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 66 senior and 83 junior athletes will compete in the event.

Notable gymnasts such as Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine), Daniela Muniz (Israel), Fanni Pigniczki (Hungary), Liliana Levinska (Poland), and many other famous athletes will perform at the European Cup.

The first European Cup was also held last year at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz