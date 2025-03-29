29 March 2025
EN

Second day of AGF Trophy in Baku

Gymnastics
News
29 March 2025 10:41
7
Second day of AGF Trophy in Baku

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament continues in Baku, with the first medals set to be awarded today.

Idman.biz reports that the second day of competition will see junior gymnasts performing with clubs and ribbons, competing for final spots and all-around points. Junior group teams will also showcase their five-club routines as part of the all-around competition.

Later, the junior team champions will be crowned.

The senior gymnasts will also begin their performances with clubs and ribbons, while group teams will compete with three ribbons and two balls.

The event will conclude in the evening with an award ceremony, recognizing the best in the all-around competition and team rankings.

On the first day, Azerbaijani gymnasts secured spots in five finals
Seniors:
Zohra Jafarova (Ball and Hoop)
Ilona Zeynalova (Hoop)
Kamilla Seyidzade (Ball)

Juniors:
Shams Agahuseynova and Ayla Ibrahimova (Ball)
Azada Atakishiyeva and Nur Sadikhova (Hoop)
The junior group team (Five Hoops)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO
28 March 15:37
Gymnastics

AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has kicked off in Baku
Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed
28 March 14:21
Gymnastics

Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed

Azerbaijani gymnasts have finalized the apparatus they will compete on

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy
28 March 10:59
Gymnastics

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy

Athletes from 16 countries will compete in the event

World Cup champion: "We did it!"
26 March 16:31
Gymnastics

World Cup champion: "We did it!"

Madina Mustafayeva highlighted the importance of their training
Chinese Olympic champions to compete in Baku
26 March 15:00
Gymnastics

Chinese Olympic champions to compete in Baku

The Chinese rhythmic gymnastics team will compete at the World Cup in Baku on April 18-20
Simonov and Co to compete in Croatia
25 March 12:14
Gymnastics

Simonov and Co to compete in Croatia

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series will continue in Croatia

Most read

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO
27 March 12:39
Powerlifting

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO

Powerlifting world champion Vladimir Vanyan has been arrested following his controversial statements during a live broadcast