Second day of AGF Trophy in Baku

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament continues in Baku, with the first medals set to be awarded today.

Idman.biz reports that the second day of competition will see junior gymnasts performing with clubs and ribbons, competing for final spots and all-around points. Junior group teams will also showcase their five-club routines as part of the all-around competition.

Later, the junior team champions will be crowned.

The senior gymnasts will also begin their performances with clubs and ribbons, while group teams will compete with three ribbons and two balls.

The event will conclude in the evening with an award ceremony, recognizing the best in the all-around competition and team rankings.

On the first day, Azerbaijani gymnasts secured spots in five finals

Seniors:

Zohra Jafarova (Ball and Hoop)

Ilona Zeynalova (Hoop)

Kamilla Seyidzade (Ball)



Juniors:

Shams Agahuseynova and Ayla Ibrahimova (Ball)

Azada Atakishiyeva and Nur Sadikhova (Hoop)

The junior group team (Five Hoops)

Idman.biz