Luis Arrais: "Azerbaijan have strong athletes and a good federation" - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal

"I hope this will be the best European Championships in history. We want our guests to enjoy their stay in Portimao and in Portugal as a whole".

That was the message from Portuguese Gymnastics Federation president Luis Arrais in an interview with Idman.Biz ahead of the start of the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling, which begin today, April 8, in Portimao.

A total of 23 Azerbaijani athletes are set to compete at the event, and Arrais said he is expecting strong performances from all participants, including the host nation. He also underlined that gymnastics is developing rapidly in Portugal, helped in part by the country’s efforts to stage major events across different disciplines.

"One of our goals is to promote gymnastics in the country, including through the media. We really enjoy hosting competitions and we can see the benefits of doing so. Gymnastics is growing in Portugal every year. We now have the best figures at national level in our history. Our athletes are progressing quickly in all nine disciplines".

Arrais also spoke warmly about the level of Azerbaijan’s team and the work being done in the country.

"Azerbaijan are represented by a strong team. You have excellent athletes, a good federation and serious investment. Azerbaijan have a wonderful sports minister in Farid Gayibov - a professional and a great person. You are also making very good progress within European Gymnastics".

He added that he enjoys visiting Baku and described the National Gymnastics Arena as "simply amazing".

According to Arrais, he is currently in talks with the Azerbaijani side over a possible visit to Baku next month with Portuguese rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics athletes for a training camp.