Baku to host rhythmic gymnastics World Cup stage with over 40 nations competing

Baku will welcome representatives from more than 40 countries for a stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, further reinforcing the city’s status as a major hub for international gymnastics events, Idman.Biz reports.

The competition is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena, with both national teams and neutral athletes set to participate in a highly competitive field.

Gymnasts from a wide range of countries - including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and Turkey - will compete alongside Azerbaijan’s representatives, highlighting the global scale of the event.

Over three days, athletes will contest medals in individual apparatus routines as well as the all-around, with performances expected to play a role in shaping the international season and rankings.

As is tradition, the gymnast and team with the highest execution scores will be awarded the special AGF Trophy, adding extra significance to technical precision and performance quality.